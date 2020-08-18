Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,201 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDLV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 386,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after purchasing an additional 35,405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 578,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,493,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDLV opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $35.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average of $28.55.

