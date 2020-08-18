Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $373,000 Investment in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,291 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 901,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,387,000 after purchasing an additional 70,958 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,922.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,708 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 67,211 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 136.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,938 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 105,656 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $2,607,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $94,285.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 18,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $1,460,221.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,324 shares in the company, valued at $12,655,976.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock worth $90,464,182. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Nomura Instinet dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

Best Buy stock opened at $110.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

