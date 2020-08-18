Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $513,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $9,554,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,902 shares of company stock worth $11,175,558 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

NYSE ICE opened at $104.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.72. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $104.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

