Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $500,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $55.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $43.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.