Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BYND. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,388,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,962,000. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,609,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,834,000 after buying an additional 138,961 shares during the period. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,559,000. Institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

BYND stock opened at $125.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,568.75 and a beta of 2.81. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $172.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.92.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $28,244.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,530.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $1,209,904.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 62,761 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,757 shares of company stock worth $17,159,268 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $44.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

