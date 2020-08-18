Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 16,840 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 141.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 66.7% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 83.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 43.8% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 59.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.16.

In other news, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $614,564.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLB opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.41. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

