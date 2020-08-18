Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3,126.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRB opened at $60.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.84. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

