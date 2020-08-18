Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 204 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 93,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,383,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $66.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.20. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 3.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.65.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.