Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.09% of Autoliv worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 1.79. Autoliv Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business’s revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

