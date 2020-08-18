Aspiriant LLC Sells 1,818 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aspiriant LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

Shares of JPM opened at $99.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

