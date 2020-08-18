Aspen Investment Management Inc Purchases 5,728 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.4% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

Shares of JPM opened at $99.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.36. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

