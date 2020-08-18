Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Receives $10.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASPN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $8.85 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 1,296.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

