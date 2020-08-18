Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,296 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.65% of Arrow Electronics worth $34,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 51.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 203.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 148.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 6,270 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $467,365.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $566,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,528 shares in the company, valued at $777,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,710 shares of company stock worth $1,796,440. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $76.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $85.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.90.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

