Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARMP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP opened at $3.50 on Friday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 20,583.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 630,879 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

