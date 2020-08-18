Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) vs. HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Financial Comparison

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) and HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.1% of Arcosa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of HC2 shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Arcosa shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of HC2 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Arcosa and HC2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcosa 6.32% 6.86% 5.11% HC2 -6.02% -7.09% -0.36%

Volatility and Risk

Arcosa has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HC2 has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Arcosa and HC2, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcosa 0 1 3 0 2.75 HC2 0 0 1 0 3.00

Arcosa currently has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.53%. HC2 has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. Given HC2’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HC2 is more favorable than Arcosa.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arcosa and HC2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcosa $1.74 billion 1.27 $113.30 million $2.35 19.35 HC2 $1.98 billion 0.06 -$31.50 million $0.09 30.22

Arcosa has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HC2. Arcosa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HC2, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arcosa beats HC2 on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc. manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction. It serves concrete producers; commercial, residential, industrial, and highway contractors; manufacturers of masonry products; state and local governments; and equipment rental dealers. The Energy Equipment Group segment provides structural wind towers for wind turbine producers; steel utility structures for electricity transmission and distribution; and pressurized and non-pressurized storage and distribution containers that store and transport various products, such as propane, anhydrous ammonia, and natural gas liquids. The Transportation Products Group segment offers hopper barges, tank barges, fiberglass covers, hatches, castings, and winches for commercial marine transportation companies and industrial shippers; axles, circular forgings, and coupling devices for freight, tank, locomotive, and passenger rail transportation equipment, as well as for other industrial uses; and cast components for use in the industrial and mining sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc. provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants. It also fabricates trusses and girders; and fabricates and erects water pipes, water storage tanks, pollution control scrubbers, tunnel liners, pressure vessels, strainers, filters, separators, and various customized products. In addition, the company offers subsea cable installation and maintenance services for the telecommunications sector; installation, maintenance, and repair services for fiber optic communication and power infrastructure to offshore oil and gas platforms; and installation services for inter-array power cables for use in offshore wind farms. Further, it distributes natural gas motor fuels; designs, builds, owns, acquires, operates, and maintains compressed natural gas fueling stations for transportation vehicles; and provides voice communication services for national telecommunications, mobile, prepaid, and voice over Internet protocol service operators, as well as wholesale carriers and Internet service providers. Additionally, the company offers long-term care, life, annuity, and other accident and health coverage; focuses on developing products for early osteoarthritis of the knee, as well as skin lightening technology; and acquires and operates Over-The-Air broadcasting stations and Azteca America, a Spanish-language broadcast network. The company was formerly known as PTGi Holding Inc. and changed its name to HC2 Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. HC2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

