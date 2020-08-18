ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target Raised to $39.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its price objective lifted by Northland Securities from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
NPIFF stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $28.56.
ARC Resources Company Profile
