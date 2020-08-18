ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

ABR opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 18.10 and a current ratio of 18.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,067,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,826,000 after acquiring an additional 428,853 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,089,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,136,000 after purchasing an additional 393,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,051,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 143,158 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,601,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 226,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 135,932 shares during the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

