Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on APLT. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Applied Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of APLT stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.29. The firm has a market cap of $678.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.58). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $5,337,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,014,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,698,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $30,449.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,983.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,423 shares of company stock worth $9,168,788. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 27,083 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 885.8% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 591,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after buying an additional 531,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 55,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 245,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.