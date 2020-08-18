Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 132.07% from the company’s previous close.

APDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ APDN opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 304.46% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied DNA Sciences news, insider William W. Montgomery purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William W. Montgomery purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at $708,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,250 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

