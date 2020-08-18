Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Buy Rating from Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $515.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. BofA Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $419.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.46.

AAPL stock opened at $458.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,965.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Apple has a 12 month low of $201.00 and a 12 month high of $464.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.61.

Apple’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, August 31st. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 30th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 28th.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $3,965,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

