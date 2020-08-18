Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

AR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $2.75 to $1.75 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James restated a sell rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.65.

Shares of AR opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 4.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 55.84%. The company had revenue of $484.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Antero Resources by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,925,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after buying an additional 6,691,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Antero Resources by 378.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,036,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,652,000 after buying an additional 11,102,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,090,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after buying an additional 305,213 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,824,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 872,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,266,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

