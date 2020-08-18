ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) PT Raised to $18.00 at Citigroup

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.50 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.59 and a beta of 2.16. ANGI Homeservices has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $375.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.45 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $74,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,080 shares in the company, valued at $81,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 20,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $219,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,124,531 shares of company stock valued at $13,034,982 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 957,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 22.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 800,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

