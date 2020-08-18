Andra AP fonden Trims Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 54,946 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in TJX Companies by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 237,875 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price target on TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.35.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

