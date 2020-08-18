Andra AP fonden Sells 600 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $592.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $569.70 and a 200-day moving average of $513.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $605.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,748 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,701 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus upped their price objective on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

