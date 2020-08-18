Andra AP fonden Sells 2,700 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Steris were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Steris by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Steris by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Steris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Steris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Steris news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $837,040.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,067.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens upped their price target on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Steris in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Steris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $158.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.77. Steris PLC has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.38 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. Steris’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

