Andra AP fonden Raises Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 2,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $49,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,201.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd S. Young purchased 7,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $167,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,513 shares in the company, valued at $992,575.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.56.

ELAN opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.81. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.40, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

