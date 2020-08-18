Andra AP fonden Raises Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total transaction of $1,844,236.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,178.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,891 shares of company stock worth $14,500,154 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.76.

NYSE:NSC opened at $208.35 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

