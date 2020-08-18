Andra AP fonden Raises Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.05% of NetApp worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NetApp by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,579,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $203,190,000 after buying an additional 2,394,176 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 631.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,623,744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $162,026,000 after buying an additional 2,265,082 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in NetApp by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 759,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,078,000 after buying an additional 671,134 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,039,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after purchasing an additional 562,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.67. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on NetApp from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.06.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

