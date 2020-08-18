Andra AP fonden Purchases 20,300 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,053,000 after buying an additional 630,077 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,089,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,538,000 after purchasing an additional 170,740 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In related news, Director P.W. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

