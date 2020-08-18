Andra AP fonden Increases Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.09% of East West Bancorp worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWBC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 14.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

EWBC opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.97. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.