Andra AP fonden Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $137.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $142.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,249.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $422,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,803,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,351 shares of company stock worth $16,684,869. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.17.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

