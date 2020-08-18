Andra AP fonden Has $4.90 Million Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.08% of OGE Energy worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGE. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 250.0% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 71.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 32.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OGE opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -54.07, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

OGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

