Andra AP fonden Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.79.

CVX stock opened at $90.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.19. The company has a market cap of $168.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

