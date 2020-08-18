Andra AP fonden Has $4.83 Million Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 129.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $282.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.08. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $289.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.47.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

