Andra AP fonden Grows Stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Andra AP fonden grew its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.06% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 391.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,061,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,650 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 1,365.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,820,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 34.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,333,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,786,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $271,980,000 after buying an additional 1,244,489 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the first quarter worth $7,926,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MBT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BCS downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

NYSE MBT opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.20 by ($3.21). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 128.57%. Research analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

