Andra AP fonden Decreases Holdings in YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.07% of YY worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of YY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of YY by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in YY by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 44,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in YY by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in YY by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of YY in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of YY in a report on Sunday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of YY from $77.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of YY from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. YY has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

Shares of YY stock opened at $81.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. YY Inc has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $99.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.57.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.81. YY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. Analysts forecast that YY Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

