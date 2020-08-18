Andra AP fonden Buys New Stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,191,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 232.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $873,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.71, for a total transaction of $6,561,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,502,764.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $4,210,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 694,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,942,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,717 shares of company stock worth $36,994,032. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Shares of TDOC opened at $205.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.14. Teladoc Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

