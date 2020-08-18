Andra AP fonden Buys 46,700 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,194 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 34.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 48,850 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 149.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 17,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,930 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 15,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.