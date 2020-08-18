Andra AP fonden Buys 153,900 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 89.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.06% of Mylan worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Mylan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,842,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,479,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 220,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 88,380 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 796,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 83,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,491,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mylan alerts:

MYL opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. Mylan NV has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MYL. TheStreet raised Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.