Andra AP fonden Buys 112,500 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. CX Institutional increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 444.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.61.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.32, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In related news, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $832,514.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,123.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

