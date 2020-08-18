Andra AP fonden Acquires 17,100 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,928,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $640,657,000 after purchasing an additional 266,578 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,842,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,979,000 after purchasing an additional 177,329 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,982,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,753,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,599,000 after purchasing an additional 202,019 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,599,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.53.

NYSE VMC opened at $130.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.31. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.