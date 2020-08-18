Andra AP fonden Acquires 11,800 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $36,357,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,860,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,150,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,282,000 after acquiring an additional 658,970 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 332.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 834,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,521,000 after acquiring an additional 641,416 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $67.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average is $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.53. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $179,151.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

