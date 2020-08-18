Analyzing Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Shockwave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Shockwave Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Shockwave Medical and STRATA Skin Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shockwave Medical 0 2 5 0 2.71 STRATA Skin Sciences 0 1 2 0 2.67

Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus target price of $48.29, suggesting a potential downside of 12.14%. STRATA Skin Sciences has a consensus target price of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 208.35%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than Shockwave Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Shockwave Medical and STRATA Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shockwave Medical -112.25% -38.18% -30.97% STRATA Skin Sciences -11.27% -12.09% -7.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shockwave Medical and STRATA Skin Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shockwave Medical $42.93 million 43.53 -$51.11 million ($2.14) -25.68 STRATA Skin Sciences $31.59 million 1.69 -$3.79 million ($0.11) -14.37

STRATA Skin Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shockwave Medical. Shockwave Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STRATA Skin Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Shockwave Medical has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats Shockwave Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

