Analyzing Barclays (NYSE:BCS) and Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) and Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Barclays and Banco Santander-Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barclays 1 6 4 0 2.27 Banco Santander-Chile 0 1 1 0 2.50

Banco Santander-Chile has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.73%. Given Banco Santander-Chile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Santander-Chile is more favorable than Barclays.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Barclays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Banco Santander-Chile shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Barclays has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander-Chile has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barclays and Banco Santander-Chile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barclays $27.62 billion 0.88 $4.18 billion $1.25 4.49 Banco Santander-Chile $3.49 billion 2.19 $866.73 million $1.57 10.34

Barclays has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander-Chile. Barclays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Santander-Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Barclays and Banco Santander-Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barclays 4.95% 4.04% 0.21% Banco Santander-Chile 17.89% 14.01% 0.92%

Summary

Banco Santander-Chile beats Barclays on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices. The company also provides investment banking services, which include financial advisory, capital raising, wealth and investment management, and financing and risk management services to corporations, governments, and financial institutions. In addition, it engages in securities dealing activities; and issues credit cards. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines. It also provides mutual funds, insurance and stock brokerage, foreign exchange, leasing, factoring, financial consulting, investment management, foreign trade and mortgage financing, treasury, and transactional services, as well as specialized services to finance projects for the real estate industry. In addition, the company offers short-term financing and fund raising, brokerage services, derivatives, securitization, and other tailor-made products. It serves individuals, small to middle-sized entities, companies, and large corporations, as well as universities, government entities, and local and regional governments. The company operates 380 branches, which include 266 under the Santander brand name, 46 under the Select brand name, 7 specialized branches for the middle market, and 21 as auxiliary and payment centers, as well as 910 ATMs. Banco Santander-Chile was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

