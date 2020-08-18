Analyzing AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and ChipMOS Technologies (OTCMKTS:IMOS)

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AU Optronics and ChipMOS Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.36 -$608.06 million ($0.67) -4.96 ChipMOS Technologies $680.00 million 1.42 $83.87 million N/A N/A

ChipMOS Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AU Optronics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AU Optronics and ChipMOS Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 ChipMOS Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

AU Optronics pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. ChipMOS Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. AU Optronics pays out -16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares AU Optronics and ChipMOS Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics -8.34% -11.86% -5.55% ChipMOS Technologies 14.41% 15.93% 8.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of AU Optronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of ChipMOS Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

AU Optronics has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChipMOS Technologies has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ChipMOS Technologies beats AU Optronics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Energy segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also sells and leases content management system and hardware; plans, designs, and develops construction for environmental protection and related project management; manufactures and sells TV sets, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as automotive parts; precision metal parts, precision plastic parts, and motorized treadmills; and develops and sells software and hardware for health care industry. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

ChipMOS Technologies Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. The company's semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as flat-panel displays. It serves customers in Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and the United States. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

