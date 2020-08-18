Analysts Set Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) PT at $31.20

Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VST. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

In other Vistra Energy news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,199.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vistra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vistra Energy by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vistra Energy by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Vistra Energy has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $27.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

