Analysts Set Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target at $118.47

Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $77.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $118.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.95 and a 200-day moving average of $83.25. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $122.71.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.20. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $4,706,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,275 shares in the company, valued at $17,069,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 13,553 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,282,249.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,773,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,748 shares of company stock worth $10,269,573 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.2% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,581,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,424,000 after purchasing an additional 261,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,854,000 after buying an additional 21,874 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,001,000 after acquiring an additional 22,192 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,895,000 after purchasing an additional 50,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 710,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,206,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

