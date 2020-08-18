Analysts Set Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) PT at $25.17

Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $825,847.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,189.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 211.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 9,938.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 29.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.