Analysts Set T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) PT at $119.17

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,803,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,351 shares of company stock worth $16,684,869 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,860,339,000 after buying an additional 365,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,028,000 after buying an additional 422,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,510,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,805,000 after buying an additional 186,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,201,000 after buying an additional 31,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,771,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $172,971,000 after buying an additional 39,029 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $137.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.14 and a 200-day moving average of $120.37. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $142.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.