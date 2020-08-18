Analysts Set Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT at $84.04

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.04.
Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.
In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
SBUX opened at $78.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.01. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $98.14. The company has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.79.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
