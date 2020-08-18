Analysts Set Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT at $84.04

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 63.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 57.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $78.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.01. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $98.14. The company has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.